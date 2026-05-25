Pensions with Ben
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New York State Tier 6 Proposal: A Drop in the Bucket
NYSUT Reports Tier 6 Changes in Proposed Albany Budget Deal
May 25
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Thank You TRS Election
Vote count is Tuesday, May 26
May 24
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Remember to Vote Kazansky today!
Encourage your colleagues to vote in the TRS election TODAY.
May 13
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TRS Election May 13
Remember to vote!
May 8
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Don’t Lose Your Chance to Vote in the Upcoming TRS Trustee Election: It’s Your Pension Being Managed
From limited voting hours to inconsistent school notices, educators across NYC are raising concerns about whether the 2026 TRS election is being…
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
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May 8
April 2026
Reminder: Albany Budget vote is TOMORROW
The budget vote was postponed to April 7.
Apr 6
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March 2026
30 Seconds for Our Pension - Up to $1 million, or more, per teacher.
URGENT Deadline - Albany votes on the budget in just ONE WEEK.
Mar 26
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© 2026 Ben for TRS
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