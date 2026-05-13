Today is Election Day for the TRS Board of Trustees. As you know, I have endorsed candidate David Kazansky, and am running as his alternate.

At Department of Education sites, elections take place at a time designated by your principal. At CUNY campuses, polling is open from 9AM - 5PM today and tomorrow.

Elections are run by school principals at DOE sites, and by College Presidents at CUNY Campuses. Today’s election is a citywide election run by the City of New York. All active City employees who contribute to the pension are eligible to vote, regardless of title or union affiliation. That includes teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, City University faculty, and school administrators.

David has over 15 years working for our pension interests, including 9 years serving on the board previously. I believe he is the strongest candidate on the ballot to ensure the long-term stability and strength of our pension fund.

Please vote for David Kazansky in today’s election and, most importantly, remind your colleagues to vote.