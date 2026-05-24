The vote count for the TRS election is this coming Tuesday, May 26. While we await the election results, I want to express a big Thank You to everyone who participated in the TRS election. Whether you collected 100 signatures, or 1 signature. Whether you reminded others to vote, or just stayed informed, no contribution was too small. Your work meant a lot to David and my campaign. The more people who stay informed about TRS and the role of our trustees, and the more people who participate in the election, the better served we all are.

No matter the election outcome, our work is not done. We will not stop fighting for a fair, robust, and transparent pensions system. Thank you for continuing to stay informed and engaged.