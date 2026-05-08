Please remember to vote in the TRS election on May 13. We have endorsed candidate David Kazansky (Ben Morgenroth alternate). The principal of each school is responsible for holding an in person election at your worksite on May 13 between 3:00 and 5:00 PM. At CUNY campuses, the college president is responsible for holding an election from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM over two days.

Two important things to know about the election:

Please let your colleagues know that the election is happening and remind them to vote. The more members who can have their voices heard, the better. There is a short timeline, but for those who want it, members can request a meeting to discuss the candidates. The principal at your school is required to hold such a discussion meeting if at least 10% of members at your worksite sign a petition requesting one. The petition needs to be submitted to the principal no later than Friday, May 8, and the discussion meeting is to be held on Monday, May 11. For those interested, a simple letter requesting a “candidate discussion meeting for the upcoming TRS election” signed by 10% of your staff will suffice.

Remember to vote on Wednesday, May 13!